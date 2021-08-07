Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 19,388 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

