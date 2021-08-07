Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 12,791 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $539,000.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $84.11 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

