Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 9,039 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.49% of Sierra Bancorp worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

