American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

