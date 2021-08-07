American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 9,940 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

