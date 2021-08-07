American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,607 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 194,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

