Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 527,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,902. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

