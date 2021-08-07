Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.