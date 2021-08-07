Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.21.

ATUS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,224,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

