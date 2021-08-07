Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $444,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $495.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.