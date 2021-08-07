Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $180.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

