Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Equity Residential by 9,289.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 526,425 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

