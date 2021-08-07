Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,114 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

