Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 3,593 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

