Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ALPN opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

