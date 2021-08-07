Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.11. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 4,397 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

