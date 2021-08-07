Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%.

Shares of AMR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.38. 362,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,187. The company has a market capitalization of $558.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $31.50.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

