Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.82). Approximately 27,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of £683.88 million and a P/E ratio of 54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.94.

In other news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.