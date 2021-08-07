Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 2,149,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,503. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.