AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $322,204.55 and $47.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00063454 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

