Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,942. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

