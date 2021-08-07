ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. ALLETE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. 165,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.