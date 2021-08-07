Alleghany (NYSE:Y) PT Raised to $915.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $890.00 to $915.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Y stock traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.58. 68,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $676.08. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

