Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $714.62

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $714.62 and last traded at $712.91, with a volume of 239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $708.01.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $622.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

