Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

