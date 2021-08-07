Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $273.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.