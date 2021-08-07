Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALDX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 523,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,913. The company has a market cap of $565.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

