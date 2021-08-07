Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Achieves $430.81 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 66.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2,513.8% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $430.81 million and $844.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,675,545 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

