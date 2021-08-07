Alchemix Market Cap Tops $126.33 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $445.32 or 0.01020380 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $126.33 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.64 or 0.00869884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00100336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.