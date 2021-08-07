Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $28.95. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

