Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%.

ALBO opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

