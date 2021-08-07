Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $21.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ACI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 1,975,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,092. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

