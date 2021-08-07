Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) versus Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Head to Head Survey

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bouygues 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bouygues has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Bouygues’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A Bouygues $39.63 billion 1.89 $795.04 million $2.09 18.87

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% Bouygues 2.65% 8.11% 2.32%

Volatility and Risk

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bouygues beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas. The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

