Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.90.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5,213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 110,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.