Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.94.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $90.28. 291,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,857,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $73,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,530,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

