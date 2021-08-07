Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.40. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,255,054.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

