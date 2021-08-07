AirSwap Hits One Day Volume of $4.05 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

