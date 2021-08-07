Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.09.

ABNB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

