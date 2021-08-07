Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,700 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 105.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 201,933 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.68 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

