Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

