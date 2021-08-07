Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 870,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,354,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,611,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,764,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

