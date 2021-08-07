Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADC. Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.66.

ADC opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

