Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

AGYS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. 52,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 1.48. Agilysys has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

