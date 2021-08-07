agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of AGL opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.61. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). As a group, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

