Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $155.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

