Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.51.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

