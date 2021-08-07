AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of AGFMF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

