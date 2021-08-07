Ag Growth International Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital started coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.22.

AFN opened at C$31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.34 million and a PE ratio of -2,085.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

