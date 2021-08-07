Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.22 on Friday. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

