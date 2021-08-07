Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.
AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.22 on Friday. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.