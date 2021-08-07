Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

